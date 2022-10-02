As much as it seemed at first that it was not a series that many could bet on, Emily in Paris ended up surprising the audience. Starring Lily Collins This fiction is one of the most viewed on Netflix and continues to grow. The great proof of this is that this year it will premiere a third season and it even has a fourth confirmed. Of course, everything indicates that issue number four will be the last, but even so, fans are excited about the strip.

This is because next December 21 Emily in Paris returns with many more emotions, romances and challenges for Emily Cooper. This character, without a doubt, knew how to be an example of self-improvement and self-esteem throughout all the seasons. That is why, now, the fans expect a new path for the protagonist who, again, will be played by Lily Collins. Well, on this occasion, she faces his greatest heartbreak.

However, the reality is that there are still a few weeks to go before the return of Emily in Paris, so before his arrival, there are three series that you should not miss. Especially, of course, if they are fans of fashion and luxury as the Netflix series shows. The one starring Collins is not the only one that focuses on this theme. Meet the other three that are ideal and very similar to production.

+ Fashion series like Emily in Paris to watch before the third season

1.Making the Cut:

This production is available on Prime Video and is ideal for fashion fans. making the cut is a three-season reality show that follows fashion designers throughout all the editions, which are available on the platform.

Spoiler Synopsis: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn take 12 established designers from New York to Paris and Tokyo. These contestants compete to be the next global fashion brand. To achieve this, each week they must invent a new outfit which is found in the Making the Cut store on Amazon. The last designer standing receives a million dollars to invest in her brand.

2.The Bold Type:

It is, perhaps, one of the most similar to Emily in Paris. With a total of four editions and a fifth yet to be released, this fiction is available on Netflix. The series follows three friends who become an example of struggle and improvement. It is a strip based on the life of former Cosmo editor Joanna Coles.

Spoiler Synopsis: It follows the lives of three friends under the age of 30 who work at a magazine called Scarlet, which has a feminist and reflective look. It is a plot that, despite being heavily exploited on the small screen, perfectly details how they have to fight against the abuse of labor power and discrimination due to their status as women. New York, the most populous city in the United States, is where The Bold Type is set and where the speed of New York life is shown, especially for these three friends, named Kat, Sutton and Jane, who prioritize their life and well-being before anything else.

3. Insatiable:

Also available on Netflix, insatiable not the same gender as Emily in Paris, but it does have the same theme: fashion fanaticism. This strip, which revolves around a young woman, mixes drama, fiction and many murders.