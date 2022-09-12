Fashion takes over New York again in a new edition of NYFW

From this past Friday, September 9, and until this coming Wednesday, the 14th, the world of international fashion will once again focus its gaze on the city of New York. Converted during these days more than ever in the world capital of fashion, on the occasion of the organization of a new edition of its always busy and motley Fashion Week. One of the most relevant of an entire international calendar, in which, in addition, and as is tradition, it bursts in to mark the opening of a new course, this time as a platform for the presentation, mainly, of the collections for the next Spring season. /Summer 2023 of the firms participating in the catwalk.

Following the provisional calendar made public at the end of last July by the Council of American Fashion Designers (CFDA), a non-profit institution in charge of promoting and ensuring the health and visibility of American fashion, as well as the organization of the official parade calendar of the different editions of New York Fashion Week, finally there are more than those 110, which confirmed then, the fashion firms and designers who are participating in this new edition of the catwalk. A platform that in one more edition will be developed in a hybrid format, bringing together on the one hand the different presentations, physical and face-to-face, of its official program, with those that will take place at the same time on the other hand, and from the online channel , from this Runway 360 platform that was announced by the CFDA at the end of July 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 110 firms and designers

Among the names of the different fashion houses and designers that will participate in this new edition of the New York Fashion Week, as part of the official program of presentations closed by the CFDA, these first days have come starring the long-awaited parades on Friday Proenza Schouler, in charge of opening the calendar for this edition, by Rebecca Minkoff or Fendi. One of the international brands that have joined this edition of NYFW, in its case with a celebration collection for the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag, which has featured collaborations with Marc Jacobs, from the jewelry firm Tiffany’s, of the actress Sarah Jessica Parker and of the Japanese cult firm, specialized in bags, suitcases and accessories, Porter-Yoshida & Co.

After these long-awaited presentations on Friday, which were completed with the men’s fashion shows of firms such as Amirok, Teddy Vonranson or Todd Patrick that took place within the program “New York Men’s Day” of NYFW, the calendar continued its course giving way to the Saturday to parades of houses like Altuzarra, Dion Lee, Prabal Gurung or Marni. For later, and within that same course, continue with the presentations on the catwalk this past Sunday of firms such as those of Ulla Johnson, Zanko, Alejandra Alonso Rojas or Tommy Hilfiger. Fashion brand that has returned to the official calendar of New York Fashion Week, in its case with a spectacular fashion show “See Now, Buy Now”, organized in “phygital” format from the virtual environment of Roblox and from physical space, from Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In.

Meanwhile, and with a view to these next days that will start this Monday the 12th and will last until Wednesday the 14th of September, they are going to present their latest fashion novelties under the umbrella of this new edition of New York Fashion Week and houses like, this Monday the 12th, Carolina Herrera, Coach or Laquan Smith. On Tuesday the 13th, firms such as Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst, Cos —the premium fashion brand of the Swedish fashion group H&M—, Kevan Hall or the sports fashion firm Puma. And already on Wednesday, houses like Michael Kors, Lapointe, A-Company, Willy Chavarria, The Bonds or Tom Ford. Firm that will be in charge with its parade of putting the finishing touch to this new edition of New York Fashion Week.

September 9 (Friday) 4:00 p.m. – Proenza Schouler

5:00 p.m. – No Session

5:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. – Rebecca Minkoff

6:00 p.m. – Collina Strada

7:00 p.m. – Faith Noel

8:00 p.m. – Fendi

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – New York Men’s Day, with presentations by Amirok, Atelier Cillian, A. potts, Nobis, Teddy Vonranson and Terry Singh

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – New York Men’s Day, with performances by Fried Rice, Holo Market, Nicholas Raefski, Nobis, So.Ty and Todd Patrick

Presentations by appointment – ​​Overcoat and Rinat Brodach

Digital Presentations – Kuon

September 10 (Saturday) 9:00 a.m. / 10:00 a.m. – One/Of by Patricia Voto

10:00 a.m. – Altuzarra

11:00 a.m. – Anonlychild

11:00 a.m. / 1:00 p.m. – Dauphinette

12:00 – Elena Velez

12:00 p.m. – Patbo

1:00 p.m. – Eckaus Latta

2:00 p.m. – Jason Wu Collection

1:00 p.m. – Victor Glemaud

4:00 p.m. – Dion Lee

5:00 p.m. – Tibi

5:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. – Alice + Olivia

6:00 p.m. – Prabal Gurung

7:00 p.m. – Sergio Hudson

8:00 p.m. – Private Policy

9:00 p.m. – Marni

Digital Presentations – Chocheng

September 11 (Sunday) 10:00 a.m. – Ulla Johnson

11:00 a.m. – Studio 189

12:00 noon – Sandy Liang

1:00 p.m. – Khaite

2:00 p.m. – Puppets&Puppets

2:00 p.m. / 4:00 p.m. – Zankov

3:00 p.m. – Alejandra Alonso Rojas

3:00 p.m. – Badgley Mischka

3:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. – Mia Vesper

4:00 p.m. – Barragan

4:00 p.m. – Marrisa Wilson

5:00 p.m. – Who Decides War

7:00 p.m. – Tommy Hilfiger

8:00 p.m. – June79

9:00 p.m. – Place

Presentations by appointment – ​​Ashya and Loring New York

September 12 (Monday) 9:00 a.m. / 11:00 a.m. – Judy Turner

10:00 a.m. – Carolina Herrera

11:00 a.m. – Veronica Beard

11:00 a.m. / 12:00 p.m. – PH5

12:00 noon – Maryam Nassir Zadeh

1:00 p.m. – Dennis Basso

1:00 p.m. – Indoor

2:00 p.m. – Coach

3:00 p.m. – Bibhu Mohapatra

3:00 p.m. / 4:00 p.m. – Loveshackfancy

4:00 p.m. – Area

4:00 p.m. – Ashlyn

5:00 p.m. – Frederick Anderson

6:00 p.m. – Priscavera

8:00 p.m. – Dur Doux

8:00 p.m. – Kim Shui

9:00 p.m. – Laquan Smith

Presentations by appointment – ​​3.1 Philipp Lim, Andrew Kwon and Blackboyknits

Digital Presentations – ET Ochs, N.Hoolywood Compile, Saint Sintra and Vivienne Hu

September 13 (Tuesday) 09:00 – Snow Xue Gao

9:00 a.m. / 11:00 a.m. – Rentrayage

10:00 a.m. – Brandon Maxwell

11:00 a.m. – Adam Lippes

11:00 a.m. / 1:00 p.m. – Aknvas

12:00 noon – Gabriela Hearst

1:00 p.m. – Foo and Foo

1:00 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. – Bach Mai

1:30 p.m. – Adeam

2:00 p.m. – Cos

3:00 p.m. – Bevza

3:00 p.m. – Maisie Wilen

4:00 p.m. – Peter Do

5:00 p.m. – Jonathan Simkhai

5:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m. – Sukeina

6:00 p.m. – Kevan Hall

7:00 p.m. – Tory Burch

8:00 p.m. – Christian Cowan

8:00 p.m. – Gauntlett Cheng

9:00 p.m. – Cougar

Presentations by appointment – ​​Melke

Digital Presentations – C+Plus Series, Junny, Nihl and Tanner Fletcher

September 14 (Wednesday) 09:00 a.m. – Batsheva

10:00 a.m. – Michael Kors

11:00 a.m. – Deveaux

12 noon – Kenneth Nicholson

12:00 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. – Lapointe

1:00 p.m. – Aliette

2:00 p.m. – A-Company

3:00 p.m. – Vivienne Tam

3:30 p.m. – Wiederhoeft

4:00 p.m. – Theophilio

5:00 p.m. – Markarian

5:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. – Midnight Studios

6:00 p.m. – Willy Chavarria

7:00 p.m. – The Blonds

8:00 p.m. – Tom Ford

Presentations by Appointment – ​​Bedonwater

Digital Presentations – Kimberly Goldson and Abacaxi