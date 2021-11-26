Fashion: the best brands founded by celebrities

Instagram @rockwear brand founded by Jaz-Z and Damon Dash

Numerous stars have promoted it over the years. Also of a feminine nature. Among the others: Mariah Carey, Penélope Cruz or again, Naomi Campbell. On the half billion dollars of annual income then there is Fabletics owned by Hollywood actress Kate Hudson who became famous with the film Almost Famous well worth a Golden Globe it’s a Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Launched in 2013 in partnership with Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler with collections athleisure for man and woman, today is a total look. In 2020 he also opened the shareholding to comedian Kevin Hart. But not only that: among the brands in the hands of celebs there are also Ilvy Park from Beyonce, co-founded in 2016 with Sir Philipp Green, and focused on women’s fashion; or the eccentric and not just for the name Billionaire Boys Club & Ice Cream owned by another rapper doc, Pharrell Williams and the partner-stylist Nigo; or again, The Row which belongs to the most famous twins of the stars and stripes cinema, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and starting from a single storefront in Los Angeles, they now boast 164 stores in 37 countries.

To be mentioned then The Celine Dion Collection of the Canadian super star of the same name, a brand of affordable luxury bags Made in Quebec, and the now well-known line ready-to-wear Victoria Beckham of the former Spice Girl regular presence first on the New York catwalks and then on the London Fashion Week chosen starting from 2019 on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the foundation of the brand.

Finally, a note of attention for what has been the brand for years best seller among those founded by the big names of the star system: The Jessica Simpson Collection. Launched in 2005 by the Texan actress and singer in collaboration with the co-founder of Nine West Vince Camuto in just 10 years has managed to break through the ceiling of one billion dollars in turnover. An enormity! Too bad it was sold to Sequential Brands Group which went bankrupt in the summer of 2021. But there is hope: the Simpson family has come forward in recent weeks to buy back their brand by putting 65 million dollars on the table. Could this be the beginning of a new story with a happy ending?