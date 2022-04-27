Fashion trend 2022: How to wear a catsuit without making a mistake?

carry the kind of catsuit that have graced the Spring/Summer 2022 catwalks requires confidence. Hailey Bieber, Sienna Miller and Kim Kardashian wear fashion trend to perfection.

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello defended the 70s inspired catsuits and 80 at her Spring/Summer 20 22 show: “She projected a glamorous beauty,” Vaccarello said of her muse for the collection, Paloma Picasso. Sienna Miller was one of the fans who recreated the trend: the actress wore a floral jumpsuit from the collection for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hailey Bieber had already worn a Saint Laurent turtleneck and heels months earlier.

Sienna Miller in a Saint Laurent catsuit. Photo: Getty Images

David Koma is in charge of leading the party to the world of tight overalls. Even the brightest gown is dwarfed by the London designer’s spring/summer 2022 one-legged catsuit, which was teamed with a jeweled boot-shaped piece on the catwalk for added oomph. The collection, which has been crafted with his loyal gang of Koma Girls in mind, has been described by the designer as a ‘melange of swimwear with old Hollywood glamour’, themes manifested in sporty cuts with crystal embellishments.

David Koma SS22. Photo: Courtesy of the brand Sandra Bullock wears a Stella McCartney catsuit. Photo: Getty Images

For her part, Stella McCartney wants us to dress like disco balls this spring. Sandra Bullock wore one of the fabulous catsuits by McCartney at the Los Angeles premiere for The Unforgivable, styled with an embellished blazer over the top.

Kim Kardashian from Balenciaga. Photo: Style Du Monde Dua Lipa in a Balenciaga jumpsuit. Photo: Getty Images

It is impossible to talk about catsuits without mentioning Balenciaga. Demna is behind some of the full suits that more opinions -and divisions- generate in the world of celebrities. Dua Lipa has incorporated custom versions of her neon catsuits into her Future Nostalgia tour wardrobe, and Kim Kardashian took on her duct-tape look to sit front row at her Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Wearing any catsuit can seem a bit daunting as it is a risqué piece, let alone one with bold prints or embellishments, so why not jump on this trend with a sleek black piece? Mugler and Alaïa are specialists in sculptural styles.