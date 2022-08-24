Fashion trend 2022: this equally remarkable color will dethrone Barbie pink this fall

After the overdose of pink generated by the Barbiecore trend, it’s an equally flashy color that promises to steal the show this fall. Cheers up, it’s neon green Where neon green as our Anglo-Saxon friends like to call it, which will boost the dressing room of the less adventurous from the start of the school year. Audacity is necessarily needed to dare to display this tone that does not go unnoticed, that designers, but also fashionistas have already added to their fashion arsenal.

Green stabilo we saw on the catwalks of Versace or of Valentinobut also at Dior Where Prada who have however decided to play it with more subtlety and discretion on accessories such as bags or shoes. At the last Copenhagen Fashion Week which was held last August, the fashionable labels Stine Goya and Saks-Pottsboth opened their shows with lime green looks, as one more reason to believe in the powerful comeback of this color which can be adopted both as an accent and as a total look, on costume sets, dresses, tops, pants or accessories…

The renewed interest in this tangy color, reminiscent of the 1980s, echoes the dopamine dressing trend. A concept invented by the editor of Net-a-Porter, Libby Pagewhich consists of dressing in a colorful and joyful way in order to stimulate one’s mood and thus emanate around oneself only optimism and positivity.

Neon green: how to adopt the trendy color of fall 2022?

In the street, neon green is already putting fashionistas and stars in awe. We think in particular of Dua Lipa who has been able to make this color his own for some time, Gigi Hadid who radiated in a green monochrome look at a London party last July, but also to the American actress Keke Palmer, who unsheathed the total neon green look in the streets of New York barely a month ago. Without forgetting our favorite frenchie singer, Jenifer, sensational in a set jacquemus neon green in her latest music video “Save who loves”. So many examples that should only multiply in the weeks to come, until neon green ends up inviting itself into your wardrobe!