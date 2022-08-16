Fashion trends from the Oscars 2022 after party that you will see in the fall

If we learned anything from Red carpet of the famous Oscars 2022 after party is that, this year, anything goes! And the trends who will reign this fall 2022which are full of brightness, color and much style They are proof of it!

That is why the stars wore their best party clothes and the hottest fashion trends at the Oscars 2022we are left wanting to see more outfits and wondering what can we expect this year?

And if our eye for fashion doesn’t fail, these after party trends of the Oscar awards will leave a firm mark on the next fall 2022.

Daring transparencies in accessories

If you thought that after 2015 dresses and outfits with transparencies no longer had a place on the red carpetwe are sorry to tell you that you were very wrong. This year we could see them with new turns, shapes and colors. Sydney Sweeney proved that fishnet-style transparencies are the perfect complement to an elegant dress.

For her part, Kate Beckinsale led the trend with swirls and sparkles of sequins wearing a black bodysuit underneath for contrast. At the same time, Anya Taylor Joy She debuted in a see-through Dior dress and matching headpiece for a vintage take on the trend. But the most elegant turn was taken by Kristen Stewart, taking the Red carpet a dress made entirely of black lace.

Anya’s headpiece was the perfect complement to her see-through dress. Getty Images

Sunglasses in the fall?

Totally! In autumn 2022, the sunglasses in trend will elevate each of your looks (even the most casual or those of a night out).