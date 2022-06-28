FASHION WEEK Jessica Biel: at 40, Justin Timberlake’s wife is THE fashion surprise of the week

Kenzo, Dior, Louis Vuitton… Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake rounded up all the most anticipated shows of the season during Paris Fashion Week. This week dedicated to male fashion attracted stars from all over the world, and the couple, usually rather discreet, did not fail to present themselves there. And the one who clearly inspired us during these few days is Jessica Biel ! At 40, the actress dazzled us in the front row of the parades! Overview of her best looks.

Jessica Biel in a suit and bra at Kenzo

During the Kenzo fashion show to which Jessica Biel and her husband were invited, the star of the small screen had adopted the outfit that will make the buzz at the start of the school year: the suit worn with – not a shirt – but a bra. Trendy at will, the actress had bet on a blazer and loose pants set in hypnotizing gingham checks and a black triangle bra. The accessories were just as cool as her outfit since she played the French touch card with simple heeled sandals and a beret. Moreover, one could see appearing the figure 1970 on his hat, year of the launch of the Kenzo brand!

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

At the Dior show, Jessica Biel loves the cargo pants

Like Kate Middleton and Eva Longoria, Jessica Biel couldn’t say no to cargo pants. The actress opted for a casual but chic outfit for the Dior fashion show. No cute little summer dress on the program but a super cool set consisting of a short-sleeved white shirt and belted cargo pants. The carrot-cut piece is oversized on the legs and gradually tightens at the ankle. The Dior touch? A pair of slingback pumps and of course, a small quilted handbag from the collection. This time, Justin Timberlake was in matchy-matchy mode, matching his wife. He wore colors that were very similar to his and rather than utility pants, he opted for the worker jacket, or overalls… but beige!

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The crazy look of Jessica Biel at the Louis Vuitton show

Also invited to Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake went all out on the look side. Their outfits were a mix & match of many inspirations with colorful prints and original cuts. The actress sported a leather mini skirt and a top that seemed to hold thanks to a belt with leather inserts. This silhouette which was very reminiscent of samurai armor was completed with lace-up rangers and a gold chain handbag. Loose high-waisted cut, nonchalantly tied belt on the waist… Justin Timberlake’s pants was also Japanese. A success for this new fashion duo that we did not see coming and that we will now follow closely!