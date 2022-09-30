FASHION WEEK Leonard Paris fashion show: here is the secret of the pros to sport beautiful, well-hydrated hair

Léonard Paris visits the Palais de Tokyo for its Spring/Summer 2023 show. In total, 40 models stormed the catwalk in looks with colorful prints and fluid materials. A summer air invaded the sun-soaked places. Before the show, Here is went backstage to discover the secret to supermodels’ shiny, airy hair styled by the hair stylist Anne Sophie Begtrup. The difficulty in a fashion show is to create a stylish hair look, with tight timing. So how to make a beautiful hairstyle and bring shine to a hair in a few minutes?

Leonard Paris fashion show: the models’ hair is highlighted thanks to expert care

The secret of Leonard Paris? Having partnered with Tokio Inkarami, the brand specializing in the beauty of the hair, for this Fashion Week. The hairdressers at the event have equipped themselves with the new Inkarami treatment: a texturizing mist. The specialty of this product is that it is a leave-in treatment that deeply repairs and hydrates, and above all instantly. The product is composed of fullerenes (with antioxidant powers 165 times more effective than vitamin C) which protect the hair from heat. As for the moisturizing agent (hemin), it has a restorative effect on the hair. And the texturizing agent (vegetamide) brings a beautiful shine to the hair. From the first application on the hair, the desired effect is immediate. The proof in pictures !

Hair: how to have beautiful hair instantly with a single product?

Christophe Arnould and Jessica Lesioux trainers for the Tokio Inkarami brand give more details about the little novelty: “Its action is to strengthen all the spaces between the cells. It allows both to regenerate and repair the hair to be able to heat it afterwards.” The end goal is really to “regain the natural shine of dull hair.” And the must, this new treatment is to be done at home. On the application side, a hair stylist from the show reveals how to use it. All you need is a few sprays of the product in the palm of your hand. Then heat the material before spreading it over the lengths. The scalp brush then combs the hair. No need to go to the hairdresser every week to sport dreamy hair that is deeply hydrated and luminous. However, you will just have to be patient, this treatment will be on the market soon…