Fashion Week No Expiration Date

If you are a fashion lover at heart, surely you have closely followed the development of the Fashion Week Spring – Summer 2023 in the main fashion capitals of the world: New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Fashion Week New York took place from September 9 to 14. London and Milan were the next cities on the circuit from September 16-20 and 20-26, respectively. The golden brooch is given in Paris where the parades began on September 26 and end this October 4. This calendar allows the most important and avant-garde designers to show us the trends that we will be using at the beginning of next year for almost a month.

In this period we have been able to see spectacular and iconic looks and moments on the catwalks, and others that will even go down in fashion history, due to how innovative and impressive they were. For example, during the Coperni show at Paris fashion week, Bella Hadid She was the model of a dress that was created at that time, and directly on her body using technology from the company Fabrican, which consists of applying cotton particles by means of a spray nozzle. That Performance represented a tribute to the dress painted by robots on the Alexander McQueen catwalk in 1999, but it also marked a before and after regarding the technology that will be used in the future to create garments.

But, just as we saw incredible looks on and off the catwalks, and we witnessed the creativity that each parade entails; We were also able to see designers who continue to pave the way for fashion to be more inclusive, not only in terms of the silhouettes of the models we see walking the catwalk, but also opening up opportunities for us to see multi-generational shows, and older models being protagonists and shining on the catwalks.

Here I share some of the moments “Without Expiration Date” that were experienced in this edition of Fashion Week.

In New York cute evangelistsuperstar model of the 90s, closed the Fendi show while Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss and Amber Valleta watched from the public.

Also in New York Serena Williams opened the Vogue World Event, and was accompanied by models from the 90s and 2000s such as Helena Christensen and Carolyn Murphy who paraded to the rhythm of the song “Vogue” by Madonna.

As if that were not enough, there was a very “Devil Wears Prada” moment when Anne Hathaway sat next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors show.

But, probably the most “No Expiration Date” moment occurred when cher appeared on screen at the start of the Balmain show during Fashion Week Paris, saying “We all reinvent ourselves. But some have more imagination than others.” And the surprise was even greater when she appeared in person, looking spectacular at 76 years old, to close the show with Olivier Rounsteing.

Every day we see more examples of women over 40 who refuse to let their age limit them or place them in the background, and without a doubt Fashion Week Spring – Summer 2023 was a luxury showcase for many of them.

