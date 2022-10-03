Entertainment

Fashion Week: Zendaya almost naked, Nicola Peltz in a bra and bleached eyebrows, daring looks at Valentino: the slideshow

Fashion Week: Zendaya almost naked, Nicola Peltz in a bra and bleached eyebrows, daring looks at Valentino

Zendaya – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France.
© Purepeople BestImage

Zendaya – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz – Front Row at the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz – Front Row at the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Madelaine Petsch – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Madelaine Petsch – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Léna Situations (Léna Mahfouf) – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Erykah Badu – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Camélia Jordana – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Camélia Jordana – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Tina Kunakey – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Simone Ashley – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Tina Leung – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Caroline “Caro” Daur – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Sinéad Burke – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Bilal Hassani – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Selma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault leave the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) on September 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Bilal Hassani – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Zendaya – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Tamu McPherson – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Bimini Bon Boulash – Photocall of the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Florence Pugh – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Women’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

PP Kritt – Photocall for the Valentino Collection Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW), France, October 2, 2022.
© Purepeople BestImage

Selma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault leave the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) on September 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

Selma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault leave the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) on September 2, 2022.

© Purepeople BestImage

