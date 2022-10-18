Fashion Week: Zendaya almost naked, Nicola Peltz in a bra and bleached eyebrows, daring looks at Valentino

The Fashion Week 2022 continues in Paris with always its procession of stars ! This Sunday, October 2 was held on fashion show Spring/Summer 2023 Women’s Ready-to-Wear collection. And two days before the end of Fashion Week, there were still some beautiful people! There were among others: Bilal Hassani, Selma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, Tina Kunakey, Madelaine Petsch, Camélia Jordana, Léna Situations or even Erykah Badu.

Brooklyn Beckham was also at the party this Sunday with his wife Nicola Peltz, as was Zendaya. And the least we can say is that they all pulled out all the stops! While the first appeared with a long brown checkered jacket with a white Valentino T-shirt and light blue jeans followed by a pair of black boots, his wife, meanwhile, pulled out all the stops with her black bra under her jewel-like, see-through turtleneck top. And while they look almost shaved, the young woman’s eyebrows are completely discolored. Zendaya, meanwhile, appeared almost naked in a see-through black jumpsuit with a sparkly black jacket and black shorts.

Nicola Peltz presents at her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s fashion show

A few days earlier, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola attended the Balmain Spring/Summer 2023 collection show held inside the Jean Bouin stadium in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. The couple thus appeared in the first row. Stromae and his wife Coralie Barbier were also present, as were Chiara Ferragni, Léna Situations and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s little sister. Two days later, Victoria Beckham presented her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for the very first time at Paris Fashion Week with the presence of her daughter-in-law. Despite their complicated relationship, the Brooklyn woman congratulated her mother-in-law on Instagram: “Congratulations Victoria for this wonderful parade.” This will perhaps silence the rumors of tension between the two women.