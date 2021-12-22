Fashion winter 2022, the black coat by Kendall Jenner in trend

From the Olympus of fashion where she was elected as one of the most loved (and paid) supermodels in the world to the streets of Los Angeles, the style of Kendall Jenner never goes unnoticed. For a rainy afternoon spent in the City of Angels, where Kendall resides in a villa surrounded by greenery, the look chosen by the 26-year-old model is as minimal as it is trendy: wearing a long black coat, Kendall once again reiterates that she is the queen of outfits minimal for excellence. The black outerwear is absolutely what cannot be missing in the wardrobe dedicated to the coldest months of the year and if you are looking for inspiration, run to discover the most beautiful models of black coats to love / choose / buy.

Winter 2022 coat, Kendall Jenner’s black outerwear is a dream

Born in 1995, Kendall Jenner took her first steps in the fashion world in 2014 when she was chosen to show on the catwalks of Givenchy, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Emilio Pucci and Fendi. From that moment on, her career took off so much that in a few years she became the highest paid model in the world as well as the most desired by fashion brands. Kendall has never hidden that she has faced difficult moments related to her physical appearance, but it is through her messages of self power that she has carved out a special corner in everyone’s heart. Queen of style and all-round trendsetter, Kendall manages with her soap and water beauty to enchant at first glance, as happened on the streets of LA when she chose to wear the black coat in trend of the season confirming that it is the must-have garment to have in the wardrobe: warm, enveloping, easy to combine.

Kendall Jenner’s black coat goes well with sporty chic outfits



The streets of Los Angeles, despite the rain on a December afternoon (2021), become a fashion catwalk for Kendall: paired with the melange gray hoodie and the pair of tailored black trousers with straight legs, the supermodel looked wonderful wrapped in a long black coat with a classic cut and fit over. The elegant soul of the calf-length double-breasted outerwear has been softened by the casual combination chosen by Kendall: the sweatshirt + coat combo continues to be one of the most popular in the middle of winter, without giving up that chic and refined touch enclosed in the long enveloping outerwear but still guaranteeing the convenience of wearing a practical look. The gray sky did not stop the desire to opt for a pair of dark square glasses and, to complete Kendall’s daily look, a maxi-sized bag (another trend of the season) and a pair of low black ankle boots by The Row.

