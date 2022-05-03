Fast 10: a dispute with Vin Diesel would be the cause of the director’s departure

The new franchise movie Fast and Furious, FastX, would have lost its director Justin Lin due to a dispute with the producer and actor Vin Diesel as well as the production, we learned via The Hollywood Reporter.

A dispute has reportedly erupted between Justin Lin, Universal and Vin Diesel regarding the script. According to THR, Lin believed the script, which he wrote with Dan Mazeau, was finished, but the production made changes anyway. The conflict would have degenerated during a big fight between Diesel and Lin on April 23 and it would have ended in a slamming of doors.

“Justin got tired of it and figured the movie wasn’t worth his sanity,” a source told THR.

Lin has directed 5 films in the franchise Fast and Furious begining with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006. The series morphed into an explosive action blockbuster machine from Fast Five in 2011, also directed by Lin.

The newest chapter in the franchise, F9, had the misfortune to release during the pandemic, amassing revenue of $726 million. An amount that shouldn’t disappoint Universal, but is still the franchise’s least impressive result since Fast Five of 2011. So there is a lot of pressure for Fast X be a big hit on the big screen.

The search for a new director for Fast X would have cost between $600,000 and $1 million a day for Universal, which had to freeze production that had already begun. It was finally Louis Leterrier who was chosen to replace Justin Lin as director.

The output of Fast X is scheduled for May 19, 2023 and stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.