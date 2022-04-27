‘Fast 10’ director Justin Lin quits film over creative differences

Problems in the family. Director of Fast and Furious 10, Justin Lin has left the project days after Fast X started filming. A few days ago its filming began, and the great stars such as Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron began to show images of the filming. While the cast has continued to grow, it seems that the creative differences between the filmmaker and the studio have been too great to continue. according to dead lineand as they comment on ScreenRantit seems that tensions have taken their toll on the project.

Justin Lin quits Fast X days after shooting started

Director of Fast & Furious 10Justin Lin, has decided to leave the colossal project days after Fast X, the tenth installment of the saga, will begin filming. The incredibly successful license of Universal is nearing its end, although this doptych conducted by Vin Dieselhis future is guaranteed with future sequels and spin off unrelated to the so-called main series. Diesel and his crew will return in an eleventh installment that will continue with this conclusion divided in two, and as said at the beginning, Lin was going to take care of these last steps. With a scheduled release date for May 2023it seems that everything has fallen apart due to creative differences.







The Fast Xwhich has names already established in the saga such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theronconfirmed the arrival of new faces of the stature of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior, but the setback of Lin’s departure would have led to an unexpected break for the study. People say that the differences between the director and Universal have been great from the very beginningand although the film is expected to continue thanks to the work of the directors responsible for the second unity, it seems that the best to paralyze the whole project until a replacement is found. However, Lin stay aboard Fast X as a producer.

“With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST-Xwhile I remain in the project as a producer. For 10 years and five movies, we have been able to film the best actors, the best stunts and the most impressive chases,” Lin remarked on Twitter. “On a personal level, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse saga in the history of cinema. Forever being grateful to the amazing cast, crew, and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the family. FAST“, concludes the filmmaker.

Lin has directed five installments of the saga, becoming a pillar of it. It is not known with what creative decisions he did not agree to disassociate himself from such a project. For now, the film maintains its theatrical release date.