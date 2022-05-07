Fast 10: Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) at full speed on the set of the last part of the saga

Despite the change of director, the production of Fast and Furious 10 is still continuing on its merry way. While we already know several of the actors present for this new opus, today we have the right to some filming images allowing us to see Jason Momoa in action.

Fast X(XL)

We still know very little about Fast X, but the film is already shaping up to be an outrageous blockbuster. Everything is rolling for the motorized saga which is, casually, in its tenth episode. With such a record and a still strong popularity, it seems logical that the production is ready to employ colossal means. First, we are still talking about a budget close to $300 million. Completely crazy sums involved, ultimately like a saga that apparently never respected speed limits.

Behind the camera, we were originally supposed to find Justin Lin who had nevertheless directed five out of nine episodes. The latter recently resigned, replaced at short notice by Louis Leterrier. The French filmmaker is a regular at thrilling films since he has to his credit the production of the Carrier, The Incredible Hulk or Elusive. Nothing to worry about, therefore, for lovers of a great show. For his part, Justin Lin is still involved as an executive producer.

Finally, on the casting side we obviously find all the stars who have appeared in previous films with Vin Diesel as headliners, except for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. For good reason, the interpreter of Hobbs would be cold with the star of Fast and Furious. To compensate for this loss of muscles, the production hired Jason Momoa. The Hawaiian giant, known for his interpretation of Aquaman within the DCEU as well as his role as Khal Drogo in the Game of Thrones series, therefore joins the Fast Family as the main antagonist. Today we have the right to several photographs taken on the set of this last part in Rome. We can see the actor and his lining driving a pretty bike through the streets of the city.

When in Rome

Particularly enthusiastic about the idea of ​​joining the saga, Jason Momoa spoke quickly about his role at the premiere of Ambulance in Los Angeles, as well as the opportunity to join such talented actors and actresses:

I’m lucky to be able to tour with people who are really great that I’ve never played with (…) I can work with Charlize Theron, which is really exciting (…) and then I I also have the opportunity to shoot in incredible places with all this cast, which is really cool (…).

As said before, Jason Momoa completes an already well-stocked cast. He will face Dominic Toretto and his gang in what is already shaping up to be one of the biggest action movies of 2023. Remember that if the film is scheduled for next year, no specific release date has yet been communicated.