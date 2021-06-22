News

Fast 10, Vin Diesel confirms the return of rapper Cardi B

We will see it in Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga in the role of Leysa, character at the center of a scene already defined as memorable, but the cameo of the American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – known as Cardi B – will not be his only appearance in the franchise. And it is the same Vin Diesel to announce his return in the next Fast 10:

“We are very excited to be able to evolve his character and expand him to appear in the finale [della Saga]. He made it just in time. It arrived in Fast 9 just in time ”.

The hip-hop star of WAP singer had already made her big screen debut in the recent Girls of Wall Street – Business Is Business (Hustlers) by Lorene Scafaria. All the more reason the recall of the Fast Family has taken hold. As she herself confirms:

“My management said that Vin Diesel had reached out to them to talk about a role that would become more important in the upcoming Fast & Furious, and I: ‘Ahhhh, why not?’. Like ‘Bring friends. Put me in a plan ‘- explained the artist, who also mentioned the character he played, “That B ….”. – I think she is presumptuous, that she is very confident. There is a difference between presumptuous and self-confident, but I think it’s really both, and I think it’s very competitive ”.

