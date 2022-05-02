Fast 10: Vin Diesel has found his director… and he’s French! – Cinema news

Just a few days after the announcement of Justin Lin’s departure from directing, Fast and Furious 10, or Fast X for short, has already found its new pilot behind the camera and he is a Frenchman.

The announcement had sounded like a thunderclap in the “Fast Family”: Justin Lin, historical director in the Fast & Furious saga, who participated in the international deployment of the franchise and who contributed to its popularity, slammed the door due to creative differences when he was to direct the last two installments, including Fast X.

But we learn today from sources in the NY Daily News that there were conflicts behind the scenes, especially with Vin Diesel, the star of the saga. According to these sources, the interpreter of Dominic Toretto “was difficult, arrives late on set, doesn’t know his lines and is out of shape”.

This information, to be taken with a grain of salt, nevertheless sheds another light on the departure of Justin Lin and his upset and embarrassed expression on a recent filming video posted by the actor in question on Instagram, just before the announcement of his departure.

And barely a few days after this announcement, we already know the name of his successor. According to varietyit is Louis Leterrier who will have the heavy task of taking the wheel of the big machine that is Fast & Furious for the realization of Fast X. 2, Danny the Dog, The Incredible Hulk or Elusive.

The director is also in the news for having directed Loin du Périph, the sequel to On the other side of the Périph with Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte, which will be released on May 6 on Netflix. It remains to be seen whether the agreement with Vin Diesel will be in good shape on the set of Fast X, which has just started.

The tenth film in the popular and lucrative saga is normally expected in theaters on May 24, 2023. The cast will include Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Daniela Melchior.