Fast and Furious 1: the locations

The number 1 film in the saga “Fast and Furious” was released in Italy for the first time on September 21, 2001, 20 years ago. The worldwide box office success was so vast that this first film, directed by Rob Cohen, have followed (until today) even 7 sequel.

It is therefore one of the most loved and appreciated action film sagas ever.

The 2001 film, as well as the following ones, focuses on the stories of two characters, Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, and Brian O’Conner, played by Paul Walker and on their adrenaline illegal street racing. The story in this first film is mostly set in Los Angeles.

Locations of “Fast and Furious” 1: Opening scene

The opening scene catapults the viewer directly into the electrifying world of Los Angeles underground racing, introducing the main characters of Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner. The chase scene was filmed at Port of Long Beach of Long Beach California, as well as the second busiest container port in the United States.

Locations of “Fast and Furious” 1: Dominic Toretto’s bar and house

The iconic “Toretto’s Market & Cafe”, which in the film is a small grocery store and bar owned and operated by the Toretto family, is actually the “Bob’s Market” at 1234 Bellevue Avenue on Kensington Road in Los Angeles. In the film, it is in this diner that Brian, as an undercover agent, comes into contact with the world of underground racing for the first time.

At number 722 of East Kensington Road, in the peripheral area of ​​Echo Park, there is the Toretto’s house located in a picturesque and popular neighborhood.

Locations of “Fast and Furious” 1: Los Angeles

Other locations of some importance are: