“Fast and Furious 10″: Brie Larson joins the action saga | Celebs Instagram RMMN | LIGHTS

Vin Diesel caused a furor among his Instagram followers after announcing that Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will join the cast of “Fast and Furious 10”.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah…you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh and you say to yourself, ‘Is that Captain Marvel?’ There is clearly love and laughter in this picture.” Diesel wrote at the beginning of his post, before announcing: “What you don’t see, however, is the character that you will be introduced to in Fast10.”

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected, but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY”Diesel added on Instagram on Saturday night.

So far no details about Larson’s role are known, but what is clear is that the actress will join the new inclusions already announced: Jason Momoa, who will play the great villain of the new film, and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad).

In addition, the return of Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang, who will work under the direction of Justin Lin, is already confirmed. “Fast and Furious 10” will hit theaters in May 2023.