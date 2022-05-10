“Fast and Furious 10″: Vin Diesel confirmed the official title of the film

“Fast X” poster. (Universal)

The successful car franchise that today is starred more by secret agents than by motormen, advanced with its new movie and being a significant number continues to add stars. But at this time the novelty goes through the confinement of the official title: fast x the before called fast and furious 10 now has its original name and was announced by the leader of the franchise Vin Diesel.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

It was Dominic Toretto himself who was in charge of announcing this Wednesday that they are on day one of the recordings of the tenth film installment that will once again have justin linwho directed Fast 9 and four other installments of the franchise, back behind the scenes. There are already several announcements of this new film.

Vin Diesel in “Fast and Furious”. (Universal)



The actor who premiered was first announced dunes in 2021 and is in full countdown to the premiere of Aquaman 2. Jason Momoa will be the star and the new enemy of the Toretto, as confirmed in Twitter the account of fast and furious: “The Fast family continues to grow. Welcome, Jason Momoa.”

Then the other big announcement was for the Oscar winner and Marvel superheroine, Brie Larson. Throught social media, Vin Diesel shared a photo of the two of them laughing together to make the announcement official: “Yes, yes, yes… You see this angel on my shoulder making me laugh, you say to yourself: ‘That’s Captain Marvel‘. There is clearly love and laughter in this image. What they don’t see, though, is the character you’ll be introduced to in fast 10″. In addition to these two, they confirmed Daniela Melchior, a current member of the suicide squad.

Brie Larson and Vin Diesel. (Twitter/@brielarson)

This long list of stars is not unusual for the car franchise. The last villain was John Cena and played Dominic Toretto’s brother in fast and furious 9 (This film was one of those that led the recovery of the public in theaters). Without going into details of the plot and after the events of the ninth installment of the franchise, the titles and the post-credit scene arrived in which the return of Jason Statham. Another who became part of “the family” again is Sung Kang, that in an interview given to Entertainment Weekly confessed that the next step in the franchise had to do with Gisele, the character played by Gal Gadot. Although there is no confirmation of his return, it could be a possibility.

FastX, either fast and furious 10, would have the stable cast made up of: Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordan Brewster, Sung Kang Y Vin Diesel. and they would return Jason Statham, John Cena, Charlize Theron Y Helen Mirren. The news for chapter 10 are just as powerful.

The saga of films is one of the most important in recent years. (Europa Press/Canary Islands Government)



The tenth installment of Fast and Furious It will arrive in the first half of next year.

KEEP READING:

Jason Momoa, the Aquaman of Warner and DC, joins the family of Fast and Furious for the tenth film

Brie Larson joins the family of Fast and furious

Premieres fire birdthe gay love story that the Russian media accused of “embarrassing Moscow”