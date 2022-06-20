Entertainment

Fast and Furious 10: A Guardians of the Galaxy (MCU) actress joins the Fast X family

The cast of the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise continues to grow! After Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), another “superheroine” is joining the adventure.

Summary

  • An MCU actress
  • The return of Vin Diesel and company

An MCU actress

Another actress from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has joined the Fast X team. After Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), it’s Daniela Melchior’s turn to join the cast of the movie. The Portuguese actress was already present in The Suicide Squad from the DC Extended Universe, and will also be featured in next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was through her Instagram account that Daniela Melchior shared with her fans some behind the scenes pictures of the next Vin Diesel film. His character is seen wearing tattoos in the shared images. However, it is still unclear what its exact role will be. She had already announced her participation in the film a few weeks ago, still via her social networks, by sharing a photo with Vin Diesel to thank the team for having welcomed her into the saga.

The return of Vin Diesel and company

The Fast Family is back for a tenth feature film. Next year, we will find Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy), Tyrese Gibson (Transformers), Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar), Jordana Brewster (The lethal Weapon), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game Of Thrones), Sung Kang (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Charlize Theron (The Old Guard), also back. Among the new faces, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), who will play the new villain of the saga, and Daniela Melchior will be part of it. The realization was entrusted to the French Louis Leterrier (Lupin, Dark Crystal) after the departure of Justin Lin, who had helmed five films in the franchise. The release of Fast X in French theaters is scheduled for May 24, 2023.

About the Fast and Furious saga

