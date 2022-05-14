Fast and Furious 10 adds the star of one of the most successful series on Amazon

After the hit, fast and furious 10 not only did he pick up the pace to start the filmingit also just added to a new star to the cast and it is about someone who is part of one of the most successful series on Amazon Prime Video.

Recently the production of Fast X was left in suspense, since the director Justin Lin, veteran of the saga, decided to give the director’s chair to someone else. Rumors indicate that the director walked away from the film due to Vin Diesel’s bad behavior. Recent reports suggest that the star of the franchise is late for filming, he does not know his lines, among other problems. Lin could no longer tolerate this situation and left the project.

Almost immediately Universal Studios he went out in search of a new director, since with each passing day Fast and Furious 10 was spending money. Shortly after, the studio managed to find the right director, Louis Leterrier, responsible for films such as Transporter 1 and 2.

Now to add more news to the story, the Deadline site confirmed the signing of actor Alan Ritchson, actor from the successful series Jack Reacher of amazon. Such was the success, that in a short time the streaming service decided to renew the story for a second season.

Ritchson will join the new faces that the franchise has, Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and the confirmed new villain of history, Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

According to Deadline, it has not yet been revealed what the role of Alan Ritchson, nor which side will he occupy, but the truth is that his presence fits perfectly with the new confirmed stars. A color fact is that Justin Lin has not completely withdrawn from Fast X, since he remains as one of the producers.

Although the delays have hit the film, Fast X keeps its release date May 19, 2023.

