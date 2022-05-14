Entertainment

Fast and Furious 10 adds the star of one of the most successful series on Amazon

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

After the hit, fast and furious 10 not only did he pick up the pace to start the filmingit also just added to a new star to the cast and it is about someone who is part of one of the most successful series on Amazon Prime Video.

Recently the production of Fast X was left in suspense, since the director Justin Lin, veteran of the saga, decided to give the director’s chair to someone else. Rumors indicate that the director walked away from the film due to Vin Diesel’s bad behavior. Recent reports suggest that the star of the franchise is late for filming, he does not know his lines, among other problems. Lin could no longer tolerate this situation and left the project.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is how Doña Cuquita reacted when she found out that Vicente Fernández was unfaithful to her

4 mins ago

the sad farewell of presenter Deborah James

16 mins ago

Robert Pattinson turns 36: The best curiosities of the famous actor

18 mins ago

With “Yes you Can”, Francisca Lachapel lost 40 pounds for her wedding with Francesco Zampogna

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button