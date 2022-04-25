Fast and Furious 10 already has a definitive title: the first image of Charlize Theron as Cipher

Fast and Furious 10, the tenth numbered installment of the Full Gas or Fast & Furious saga, already has a definitive title. This has been confirmed by himself Vin Diesel through social networks, sharing a first logo that includes the title Fast X. Also, the actress Charlize Theron has published a first photograph of his character Cipherone of the last villains of the franchise, announcing that “she is back” along with the hashtag #FastX. So much so, that production has already started for a premiere scheduled for May 19, 2023.

Fast X starts its production

This was recently announced by Vin Diesel when presenting a first poster of the film with the new title, although it is evident that this will not be the definitive one; It is only a first approach to the tenth film in the franchise. Film that will feature several new faces among its cast, such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman) in the role of a very particular villain unknown for now, or Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) in a role also unknown, along with Daniela Melchior (Ratcathcer in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad).

On the other hand, one of the actresses already known from the Fast & Furious saga, Charlize Theronhas published a first and disturbing image of his character Cipher inside an elevator, standing next to what appear to be two dead or downed soldiers. Of course, the image is quite striking and gives us an idea of ​​what Cipher can be capable of in this new installment of such a popular film franchise that seems to have left aside the classic street races of the first installments to bet on the most unlikely action on board all kinds of vehicles.

Fast X premieres its first part of two next May 19, 2023.

