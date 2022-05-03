Entertainment

Fast and Furious 10 already has a new director

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read

MADRID, May 3. (CultureLeisure) –

Fast and Furious 10 has already chosen his new manager, after what Justin Lin decided to leave his post a few days after start of filming due to creative differences. Will be louis leterrier who replaces him in the tenth installment of the saga.

Deadline reports that although Leterrier is the option most valued by Universalsome details still need to be worked out, such as the coordination with other projectshence the agreement is not yet signed.

The filmmaker is especially known for having directed the action movies The Transporter and its sequel, Transporter 2, The incredible Hulk either Wrath of the Titans. More recently, Leterrier has also been in charge of directing some episodes of the Lupine series from Neflix.

Fast and Furious 10 it would cost a million dollarsares to Universal for every day that is kept on hiatus, since some of the film’s most powerful sequences were already underway. The franchise seeks to close as soon as possible the agreement with the French director to resume filming.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while I stay in the project as a producer“, announced Justin Lin in a statement published on social networks. The saga has no intention of delaying the release date for its tenth installment, scheduled for on May 19, 2023.

Louis Leterrier will count in the fast and furious 10 cast with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. In addition, the film will mean the addition to the saga of Jason Momoawho will play the villain, and Brie Larson.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

From the pool, Luis Miguel’s ex raises the temperature in a swimsuit

1 min ago

The female vision within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe | Cinema

3 mins ago

The Kardashian sisters: this colossal lawsuit they won in Los Angeles against Blac Chyna

5 mins ago

Met Gala: the extravagant images left by the famous fashion event in New York

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button