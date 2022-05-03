Fast and Furious 10 already has a new director

MADRID, May 3. (CultureLeisure) –

Fast and Furious 10 has already chosen his new manager, after what Justin Lin decided to leave his post a few days after start of filming due to creative differences. Will be louis leterrier who replaces him in the tenth installment of the saga.

Deadline reports that although Leterrier is the option most valued by Universalsome details still need to be worked out, such as the coordination with other projectshence the agreement is not yet signed.

The filmmaker is especially known for having directed the action movies The Transporter and its sequel, Transporter 2, The incredible Hulk either Wrath of the Titans. More recently, Leterrier has also been in charge of directing some episodes of the Lupine series from Neflix.

Fast and Furious 10 it would cost a million dollarsares to Universal for every day that is kept on hiatus, since some of the film’s most powerful sequences were already underway. The franchise seeks to close as soon as possible the agreement with the French director to resume filming.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while I stay in the project as a producer“, announced Justin Lin in a statement published on social networks. The saga has no intention of delaying the release date for its tenth installment, scheduled for on May 19, 2023.

Louis Leterrier will count in the fast and furious 10 cast with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. In addition, the film will mean the addition to the saga of Jason Momoawho will play the villain, and Brie Larson.