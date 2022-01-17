News

Fast and Furious 10 and 11: Vin Diesel announces pre-production

Vin Diesel announced on Facebook the start of pre-production of Fast and Furious 10 and 11, asking fans which actor they would like to see in the next films.

These are the words of the actor:

We are a few weeks away from the director’s departure for Europe, with the aim of starting pre-production. Exciting. And right now I would like to ask you which actor would you like to see next to me?

Vin Diesel’s invitation seems to be quite tasty, and fans aren’t missing out on the opportunity to suggest which important actor to include in the last two films dedicated to the saga. The start of pre-production of Fast and Furious 10 and 11 approaches the release date of the first chapter set for 2023, with Universal having recently announced the dates of some films for 2024, and among these there could be the very last chapter of Fast and Furious.

Justin Lin has stated that the last two films will tell a single story. Here are his words:

The idea that the last two Fast and Furious will be part of one story is a fair claim. I’m very happy because when this franchise started, you had to earn the prospect of a sequel, while being here and talking about the fact that there will be two films is great. So every day, as soon as I wake up, I try to rethink what has been established so far to get the best result. But to say that the last two films will be one story I think is correct.


