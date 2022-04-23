fast and furious 10 | attraction360

Universal Pictures announced that Fast X is the title of the tenth installment of Fast and Furious (Fast and Furious)whose premiere in theaters is scheduled for May 19, 2023. Initially, the release date was scheduled for April 7 of that same year, but it has finally been delayed.

Originally known as F10 and Fast10, the tenth installment of Fast and Furious will feature Brie Larson and Jason Mamoa as new leads, joining Vin Diesel’s all-star cast. The one who will not be present is Luke Hobbs, The Rock, who has remained firm in his decision not to return to the Fast and Furious franchise, after his confrontation with Vin Diesel.

Recall that Vin Diesel posted a comment on Instagram in which he was in favor of Johnson’s return, with the promise he had made to Paul Walker to turn Fast and Furious X into a tribute to the franchise.

However, those statements by Diesel did not sit well with The Rock, who described them as false and manipulative: “Vin Diesel’s publication is an example of how manipulative he is. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, or the death of Paul Walker. They are out of all this.” Therefore, The Rock has no intention of returning to Fast and Furious.

The director of Fast X is Justin Lin, the same one who made the ninth part, as well as the third, fourth, fifth and sixth. Lin has mentioned in several interviews that this tenth installment, as well as the future eleventh, will have a plot line that will serve to conclude the plot of the entire saga. The end of the franchise is scheduled for 2024, with the release of the eleventh and final film, according to Diesel in 2021.