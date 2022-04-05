Fast and Furious 10: Being Jason Momoa the future villain of the saga?

Jason Momoa It has been one of the great signings of the saga Fast. The penultimate film of fast and furiouswhich will count on his presence as a great villain, is starting to get going, revealing new details in its pre-production. Vin Diesel, master and lord of this license, hopes that the delivery conquers the public, setting a series of guidelines for tomorrow. Among the rumors that arise around the production, as we have seen in comic bookit is suggested that the great villain of this sequel will also be in the future of this ambitious film production.

Fast could have found his new villain for the future

Momoa, star of Aquaman and Game of Throneshas been confirmed as the new antagonist of Fast 10. In a recent interview with ET, Momoa has shed a little more light on his characterhighlighting his enthusiasm regarding the project in which he has been involved and which seems to start production at the end of this month. “My character is amazing. He is a very irritable guy. I think he is misunderstood”explained the actor. “Honestly, I get to shoot with some really great personals that I haven’t met before,” says Momoa.







“First work with Charlize Theron, which excites me a lot. She is amazing. Then they let me go to some cool places. Obviously I work with the entire cast, at least with most of it,” confirms the interpreter. Momoa has also confirmed that he will share several scenes with Vin Diesel, who returns to be Dominic Toretto in the tenth installment, and who knows, maybe also in the next sequels once this great narrative arc is over.”I’m sure that’s why they hired me,” Momoa joked.

“ “I’m sure that’s why they hired me”

“But yeah, I’m excited to be working with Vin. I’m excited to be working with Charlize,” he concluded. The new and expected Fast and Furious 10 is scheduled to be released next year, after being pushed back by about a month in its future release window. Although it is not clear exactly when filming will begin, it seems that next month we will see new news about it. A few days ago we found out that Daniela Melchior was joining the tenth installment and that Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, was dying to participate in it.