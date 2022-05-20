Fast and Furious 10: Brian (Paul Walker) back in the latest films? – Cinema news

Will Vin Diesel bring back the character of Brian (Paul Walker) in the latest films of the Fast & Furious saga? This is what a photo revealed by the actor and producer on his Instagram account suggests.

Could this be Vin Diesel’s ultimate tribute to his friend Paul Walker? As suggested by a photo unveiled by the star of Fast & Furious, the character of Brian O’Conner would be back in the last parts of the saga.

Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 in a car accident in Santa Clarita. He last appeared on screen in the seventh installment of Fast & Furious. The filming of the feature film not being finished when the tragedy occurred, the script had to be rewritten and the actor’s brothers were called in to act as understudy.

Last month, Vin Diesel paid yet another tribute to his friend on his Instagram account and claimed that Paul Walker’s mother had asked him to “bring Brian back to the screen“The actor and producer then specified”I don’t need to tell you how seriously I take this.”

For the record, the character of Brian is still alive in the universe of Fast and Furious, he was the one who looked after the children while Dom, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) settled their family affairs in Fast & Furious 9.

And it would seem that Vin Diesel has acceded to Cheryl Walker’s request…

The interpreter of Dom Toretto has indeed posted a photo where he appears alongside a man who looks a lot like Paul Walker with the comment: “I made this promise to Pablo. Thank you to everyone who encouraged us to continue despite all the obstacles. We’ll make you proud or we’ll die trying.”

Cody Beau Walker, Paul’s brother, who had replaced him on Fast & Furious 7, also comments on the photo of a “We are all proud“.

Vin Diesel would therefore have kept his promise to bring Brian O’Conner back to the screen in the final installments of the franchise. Cody Walker would voice his brother while the face of the deceased actor would be recreated in CGI or using the technique of deepfake.

Last-minute screenplay additions that led to the resignation of director and screenwriter Justin Lin, who was tired of seeing his screenplay and dialogue constantly changed by the star of the film. As a reminder, it is now the Frenchman Louis Leterrier who is directing Fast X.

Deadline also announces that Scott Eastwood will reprise his role as Little Nobody. Vin Diesel therefore seems determined to bring back all the actors of the franchise…

Soon the return of Eva Mendes, who says she is ready to resume the path of the sets after a 10-year break, and of Gal Gadot, whose character is however deceased? In Fast & Furious everything seems possible…

Fast X will be released in theaters on May 24, 2023.