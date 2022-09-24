Fast and Furious 10: Brie Larson reveals her character

Actress Brie Larson reveals the identity of her character in the tenth opus Fast and Furious, officially titled Fast X.

In effect, Brie Larson revealed on social media the name of the character which performer in Fast and Furious 10. In an Instagram post, the actress has a big smile, we can see in the background the caravan that serves as a lodge with the name “TESS” on a piece of paper. Larson writes in the caption of his publication that the name of his character in FastX is unveiled.

Remember that rumor has it that the interpreter of Captain Marvel in the MCU could play the sister of Brian O’Conner, the character played by Paul Wakerin FastX.

In parallel, Vin Diesel paid tribute to Paul Walker on the occasion of the birthday of the actor who left us in 2013 during a tragic car accident.

Scheduled for May 19, 2023, Fast and Furious 10 is made by Louis Leterrier. On the casting side, we will find Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Michael Rocker, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Cardi B with among the newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno.