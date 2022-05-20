Fast and Furious 10 brings back a familiar face from the saga, who is it?

After the problems that the franchise faced due to the abrupt departure of director Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 10 refueled and put first gear to start rolling. Now comes fresh information that advances the return of a starwhich we met in one of the previous installments.

Under the direction of Louis Leterrier, Fast X is recording in different locations. So far one of the new additions to the saga, Jason Momoa, has been seen. The Aquaman actor will put on the skin of a new villain, who will team up with the relentless Cypher from Charlize Theron.

Fast and Furious 10 so far has confirmed, in addition to Jason Momoa, to Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Alison Brie (Captain Marvel) already Alan Ritchson (Prime Video’s Jack Reacher)

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the saga recovers a old acquaintancewhich had its first appearance in The Fate of the Furious (Fast 8), Scott Eastwood. the son of the great Clint Eastwood played the agent called Little Nobodythe right hand of Mr Nobody by Kurt Russell. In said installment, both joined the family of Dom (Vin Diesel) to find and end the threat of cyberterrorist Cypher.

In addition to being part of the Fast and Furious franchise, Scott has been part of other successes, such as the return of the Jaegers from Pacific Rim: Uprisingthe horror story Texas Chain Saw 3Dthe war tape furyromantic comedy The Longest Ridethe thriller Snowden and more. Young Eastwood has also not been deprived of being under the direction of his father, working in Great Turin Y Flags of Our Fathers.

returning to fast and furious 10at the moment there is no information about the plot, but it is known that Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Brewster Y Sung Kangthey will be ready to face the new threat that awaits them.

