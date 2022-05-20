Entertainment

Fast and Furious 10 brings back a familiar face from the saga, who is it?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

After the problems that the franchise faced due to the abrupt departure of director Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 10 refueled and put first gear to start rolling. Now comes fresh information that advances the return of a starwhich we met in one of the previous installments.

Under the direction of Louis Leterrier, Fast X is recording in different locations. So far one of the new additions to the saga, Jason Momoa, has been seen. The Aquaman actor will put on the skin of a new villain, who will team up with the relentless Cypher from Charlize Theron.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son was born

7 mins ago

Billboard: The films that premiere this May 19

8 mins ago

Whitney Heard testified that she saw Johnny Depp assault her sister Amber Heard

18 mins ago

Selena Gomez goes to the White House to talk about mental health

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button