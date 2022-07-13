Fast and Furious 10: Captain Marvel’s heroine could play an important role

What role could Brie Larson play in the Fast & Furious saga? Here is a theory.

Last April we learned that Brie Larson was joining the cast of Fast X in a still unknown role. As the film worn by Vin Diesel begins its 13th week of filming, rumors about the role of the Oscar-winning actress in 2016 for the drama Room, are rife.

And as always with the Fast & Furious saga, it’s about family… Brie Larson could indeed play the role of Brian’s sister (Paul Walker).

At the end of the 7th part of the saga, Brian took a different route from that of Dom and left at sunset. But unlike his interpreter Paul Walker, who tragically died in a road accident in 2013, his character is still alive in the saga. He is also regularly mentioned as the children’s nanny.

Brian back?

Last May, an Instagram post by Vin Diesel also suggested that Brian could well make his return in the latest opuses. Cody Beau Walker, the brother of Paul Walker, who had already replaced him on Fast & Furious 7, would shoot the scenes and the face of the deceased actor would be recreated in CGI or using the deepfake technique.

A theory that would confirm the end of Fast & Furious 9, which already teased the return of Brian. As a reminder, at the end of the feature film, the whole family is at the table celebrating their new victory. A chair is empty, and Mia (Jordana Brewster) then tells her brother “He’s coming.”

A blue Nissan Skyline GT-R, Brian O’Conner’s car, then pulls into the driveway. Many have seen in this final scene the sign of the return of the character.

And Brian could well come back with his sister…

“Happy Creative Sunday…I’m so happy and grateful to have the cast and crew all giving their best…and doing it with smiles and laughs. Haha . @brielarson Thank you all for believing in us. We hope to make you proud. All our love, always.”

A “timeless” character

At the announcement of the arrival of the interpreter of Captain Marvel in the motorized saga, Vin Diesel declared that his character will be “timeless” in the mythology of the franchise and “will add something that you might not have expected but which you desired”. A statement that makes sense if Brie Larson plays Brian’s sister.

So far the O’Conner family has been little mentioned. We simply know that the former police officer was raised by his mother after the departure of his father, whose identity he does not know. So he could very well have brothers and sisters. Kind of like Jakob (played by John Cena), the Fast & Furious 9 villain who was Dom and Mia’s brother.

This is only a theory for the moment, but the latter holds water and would offer Brie Larson a place of choice in the large Fast & Furious family. Especially since the female spin-off of the saga is still in development…

Directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier (after the hasty departure of Justin Lin), Fast & Furious 10 will be released in theaters on May 24, 2023. Vin Diesel and Brie Larson will star Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno and the historical actors of the saga.