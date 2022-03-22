Fast And Furious 10 casts an actress from The Suicide Squad

They are preparing the movie Fast And Furious 10 and they are adding more stars to the cast every time… Which is already spectacular!

The saga continues to be a tremendous success, since the ninth installment released in 2021 raised more than 726 million dollars in the midst of the pandemic. That’s why they will Fast And Furious 10 and they need new signings to excite the spectators. They recently confirmed that Jason Momoa would be the new villain and now they have returned to look at the movies of DC Comics because they will count Daniela Melchior who played Ratcatcher II on the suicide squad from James Gunn.

No details have been revealed of which character he will play in Fast And Furious 10not even if he will be on the side of Dominic TorettoVin Diesel or if it will be part of the group of “bad”. But it’s clear that Daniela Melchior perfectly demonstrated that he knows how to stand out in a cast full of stars, since his performance in the suicide squad was at the level of Idris Elbe, margot robbie or John Cena.

Aside from that movie DC Comicsthe actress Daniela Melchior He has also stood out in the series Sin and The Black Book of Father Dinis. It has also rolled assasin club where an assassin is given an assignment to kill seven people around the world only to discover that the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him. He has also done Marlowe, which is about private detective Philip Marlowe (Liam Neeson), who is going through a rough patch but everything changes when a beautiful woman arrives and asks him to find her ex-lover, who turns out to be just a small part of a larger mystery. So making the jump in Fast And Furious 10 is a great opportunity for his film career.

What will the new installment of the famous Vin Diesel saga be about?

For now, we have very little data on the plot of Fast And Furious 10but there will probably be a new object or technology that threatens the world and only the “family” from Dominic Toretto You will be able to stop the villains with fast-paced chases and action scenes that are increasingly beastly and unlikely. In fact, in the ninth installment they made the jump to space, so now he has to overcome that.

for the manager justin lin It will be the sixth installment that he has made of the saga, since he has dealt with 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and now 10. The cast is already confirmed Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and Charlize Theron.

Fast And Furious 10 It will premiere on May 19, 2023.