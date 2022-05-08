“Fast and Furious 10” chose its new director to replace Justin Lin

Louis Leterrier will direct the tenth installment of the action franchise. (Universal Pictures/IMDb)

The landscape for fast and furious 10 (FastX) was briefly stranded by the unexpected departure of justin linbut Universal Pictures has already selected a new director. louis leterrier (The incredible Hulk and the two installments of the transporter) will assume production leadership for the tenth installment of the successful franchise. Lin will continue to be credited as a screenwriter alongside Dan Mazeau.

The company undertook the search for another filmmaker when it became known that the Taiwanese filmmaker surprisingly stepped aside from the project. This was not going to be the first time that he would collaborate with the film series, in fact, he already did it on multiple occasions between 2006 and 2021 with the launch of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 Y F9.

Justin Lin was in charge of directing the most recent installment released in 2021, “Fast and Furious 9”. (Universal Pictures)

Universal’s decision to cast Leterrier over other candidates could be due to his experience working in the field of big-screen action. In 2005, he was in charge of the direction of Unleashed and, later, was behind the saga of the transporter . Other titles that make up his filmography are The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, The Illusionists: Nothing Is What It Seems and the original series for Netflix, The Haunted Crystal: Age of Resistance.

When is the 10th movie released Fast and furious?

fast and furious 10written by Dan Mazeau and justin linis the tenth film in the street racing action franchise. Vin Diesel, who is also a producer, will continue in his role as Dominic Toretto and will be joined by other stars from the original cast. The new actors who will debut in this fictional universe will be Charlize TheronJason Momoa, Brie Larson Y Daniela Melchior.

Vin Diesel will return to the leading role in the next two films in the film saga. (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

In February of this year, Diesel confirmed that filming would begin soon. “We all have that race mentality now that we’re minutes away from the start of principal photography on Fast 10″, he had said through his Instagram profile and added being excited about the guest stars to the first part of this conclusion: “And we have great additions to the cast that are going to make this episode very, very, very exciting.”

So far, it is not clear what the end of the path of Fast and furious that began more than two decades ago, but it is known that the last chapter of this story will be divided into the following two films that will be filmed simultaneously and will be released in the following years. The tenth installment is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023 in the United States.

