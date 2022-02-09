Fast and Furious 10 – Confirmation of the start of filming

The tenth chapter of Fast and Furious is about to hit its first take. Here are the words of Vin Diesel.

The film saga of Fast and Furious it is one of the most loved by spectators from all over the world.

Begun in 2001 with the first film, the saga will continue in 2023 with the tenth film which will again see the actor among the protagonists Vin Diesel.

Fast and Furious: confirmation of the filming of the tenth episode arrives

The series is based on clandestine car racing and is positioned in the genre of action films even if starting from its fourth film the story takes a different plague and approaches the genre of espionage.

The plot centers on the adventures of Dominic Torettointerpreted by Vin Diesel and of Brian O ‘Conner interpreted by Paul Walker. After the tragic death of the latter starting from the eighth film, his character is made to leave the scene and other actors have been included in the series in order to increase the cast and characters.

Among these are: Kurt Russell, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, John Cena And Jason Staham.

In addition to the main films there have also been spin-offs such as the 2019 feature film, Fast & Furious – Hobb & Shaw centered around the characters of Luke Hobbs And Deckard Shaw interpreted by Dwayne Johnson And Jason Stahamintent on clashing with Brixton Lore played by Idris Elba.

In addition to this spin-off there are also short films and an animated series set in the universe of Fast and Furious.

The success of the film saga is so enormous that over the years a merchandising has also been created which includes, among other things, school backpacks, Easter eggs, Epiphany socks, pandorini, shirts, sweatshirts, hats and much more.

The words of Vin Diesel

In a latest video posted on Instagram by Vin Dieselthe man reveals that he is a Nascar to watch the car races to get back into the mood of the saga given the imminent start of the shooting of the tenth chapter.

“I am sending you all my positivity for this incredible Sunday. The kids and I watched the competitions of Nascar to Los Angelesand it was a lot of fun. “ – says the actor in the video – “We are all projected towards racing right now, considering that it is very close to the start of filming for Fast and Furious 10“.

The release of the tenth chapter of the saga was scheduled for April 7, 2023 but theUniversal Pictures has decided to postpone the release in cinemas for a few weeks, therefore, barring further postponements, the film should be released on May 19, 2013.