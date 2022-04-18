Fast and Furious 10 could bring an actress out of retirement

The Fast and Furious 10 movie is adding more and more stars to its cast and a long-retired actress could return.

It was recently confirmed that Brie Larson will be in Fast and Furious 10but also the actress Eve Mendes could return to his role Monica Fuentes which he played in the second installment of the saga released in 2003 and which he briefly repeated in Fast & Furious 5 (2011). She is a United States customs agent who is undercover as an assistant to the drug trafficker. Carter Verone (Cole Hauser). the character of Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) he falls in love with her and is able to save her in the end by defeating the narco. He then he gave the information to Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) about what Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) she was alive. So it’s the perfect time for an epic comeback.

Since a time ago Vin Diesel is planning the end of the franchise and that’s why in Fast and Furious 10 wants to gather the largest number of stars where they stand out Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniela Melchior, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang Y Ludacris. Also, they will surely return John Cena, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham Y Charlize Theron.

Eva Mendes has been retired for a while.

The actress began her film career with secondary roles at the end of the 20th century. She but she began to be known thanks to the movie Training Day 2002. Since then we have been able to see it in double deadly impact (2002), 2 Fast 2 Furious: Full Throttle 2 (2003), The Mexican (2003), Hitch: Pickup Specialist (2005), Ghost Rider: The Ghost Rider (2007), educating mom (2012), Holy Motors (2012) and finally did Lost River in 2014. So it’s been a long time since he made a movie and hopefully Fast and Furious 10 I took her out of retirement.

In an interview in 2019, Eve Mendes revealed that she had lost her ambition for her film career and that she was dedicated to the care of her two daughters that she shares with the actor Ryan Gosling.

Fast and Furious 10 It will premiere on May 19, 2023.