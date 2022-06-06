Fast and Furious 10: Daniela Melchior (Guardians of the Galaxy 3) reveals her look for the film

Vin Diesel’s new recruit shows off her look… Check out a behind-the-scenes look at the set with a photo shared by Daniela Melchior.

The filming of Fast X is progressing, with, as always, on this kind of super-production, its share of small behind-the-scenes images to delight the fans.

The Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, known above all for her role in The Suicide Squad, and which we have just learned that she would be in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, shared some backstage footage from Fast and Furious 10, giving a little insight into her look for the movie.

It is still unclear what role she will play exactly. But we now know that her character will be tattooed… Here is the post she shared for the attention of “curious” 👀 @thefastsaga #FASTX

Daniela Melchior had recently confirmed her participation in the filming via social networks. “Proud to be part of the family. “Proud to be a part of this incredible project, which is more than a film, it’s an experience, a legacy. Thank you @vindiesel for making me feel at home, on and off set. Now…fa-ten ( fasten) your seat belts and expect the unexpected.” #FASTX @TheFastSaga

Fast X is due out in French theaters on May 24, 2023.

Fast X the film will bring together the entire Fast Family: Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordanna Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang…

Since the start of filming, Vin Diesel has been sharing behind the scenes of the production of Fast X on his Instagram account, as well as other actors from the film. The feature film is now directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, after the hasty departure of Justin Lin.