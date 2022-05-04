Fast and Furious 10 finds a replacement and already has a new director

The surprising departure of justin lin from the director’s chair left the new installment of Fast and furious in an unhappy place. A few days before the shooting of Fast Xthe new installment of the action franchise, it was confirmed that Lin stepped aside from his role as director, remaining as producer of the saga.

After being behind the scenes in several instances of the saga, Lin planned to stay for what promises to be the fast and furious grand finalewhich will be divided into two films.

Justin Lin with Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious

A week after Lin’s resignation, Universal would have finally found a replacement to bring the saga to fruition. After having investigated among a large number of options, the study would have found an affirmative answer in louis leterriermanager behind The incredible Hulkas confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Leterrier is already a household name within the action genre. The director made his debut in 2002 with the transporter, the movie starring Jason Statham. In addition to directing the sequel to this film, he is also the name behind The incredible Hulk with Edward Norton in the lead. In 2010 she directed the not very well received Wrath of the Titans, the mythological fantasy film that has a large cast of well-known actors, but failed to fully convince critics. He was also the director of the first installment of Now You See Methe mystery movie that became a box office hit.

In addition to his stint on the big screen, Leterrier has also enjoyed moderate success on the small screen with the acclaimed Netflix series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistanceand with the popular Lupinethe French series, also original to the platform, starring Omar Sy.

Louis Leterrier will be in charge of directing the new installment

While it might not be the option fans envisioned, Leterrier’s presence ensures the job gets done, especially now that the studio is under pressure. According to reports, sources close to Universal reported that the departure of the director cost the studio an average of up to 1 million dollars per day. To which is added the large budget that they would have disbursed to cover the salary demands of the cast.

The new installment of Fast and furious will feature the return of Vin Dieselwho receives the highest salary of all in his double role as actor and producer, as well as the rest of the names that will repeat as Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, LudacrisY Tyrese Gibson. They will also make their debut in the saga Jason Momoa Y Brie Larsonwhich are figures that usually demand salaries with many zeros in between.

Fast X is scheduled to premiere in May 2023.



