Fast and Furious 10 has been postponed

Fans of the fastest film saga will have to wait until 2023 to see Fast and Furious 10

The next installment in the saga of Fast and Furious from Universal Pictures will take a small detour before reaching its final destination: the movie theater. The tenth chapter of the long ode to fast cars, stunts that defy physics and family will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. It was supposed to be out a month early, on April 7, 2023, but so the film secures a place in the summer blockbuster season! Universal will take advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company to launch an as yet untitled animated film. There are no details yet, except that it comes from the studio behind it Shrek and which promises to be an “event”.

The most recent film in the saga of Fast & Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, was released in theaters last summer. It grossed $ 726 million globally, an impressive amount but still lower than other films in the pre-pandemic saga. The series has become one of Universal’s most enduring and valuable franchises, spawning sequels and spin-offs since the very first episode, which hit theaters two decades ago.

Justin Lin, the director of the ninth film in the series and several previous installments, will be back behind the camera. The tenth film will bring back to the scene Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and other old members of the “Fast family”. Cars will crash, odometers will skyrocket, jokes will be wasted and Vin Diesel will remind us of how important family is – we can’t wait to savor an exciting new chapter of Fast!