‘Fast and Furious 10’ is about to start filming in Portugal | Films

The filming of ‘Fast X’, as the film is titled, has already passed through London and Rome.

The tenth installment of Fast and furious is about to arrive in Portugal to continue with his filming, confirmed Sofia Noronha, from the production company Sagesse Productions. Fast X, as the film is titled, will be released on May 19, 2023; its sequel, with which it closes the franchise, will hit theaters the following year.

According to Portuguese media, the shooting of Fast X It will reach areas in the center and north of the European country, such as Viseo, Vila Real and Lisbon. Although there is no set date for the start of filming in Portugal, it is expected to start “relatively soon”, so it will surely happen this summer.

According to Fernando Ruas, mayor of Viseo, The team of fast and furious 10 will film on the old IP5 highway, in the Sierra de Penoita section. “It’s a place where you can reach furious speeds. I don’t know if they are looking for roads with or without asphalt. Here you will find both, ”she warned.

Among the filming locations for the film are also London (United Kingdom) and Rome (Italy), where Jason Momoa began recording on May 16 under the direction of Louis Leterrier (Hulk: The Incredible Man), who joined the project after Justin Lin resigned as director ―currently still as a producer of Fast X― .

fast and furious 10 It will feature the participation of Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and more.

Did you know that there is also expected to be a spin-off of the franchise starring a woman?