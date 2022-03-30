Fast And Furious 10 Is Adding A Suicide Squad Rising Star

There are not many rules in Fast and Furious franchise (especially when it comes to the science of physics), but one of the tenets of the film series seems to be that the cast of each sequel should be larger than the previous film. by justin lin fast and furious 10 is now in the process of delivering on that promise, as the project has not only added Jason Momoa to the ensemble as a new villain, but the suicide squadApparently, Daniela Melchior will also join.

Word of this developing casting comes to us from the wrapper, though the report isn’t exactly brimming with information about the actor’s role in the upcoming blockbuster. It’s unclear at this point if he’ll join Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and the rest of the heroes, or align with Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who has basically been the big bad of the series ever since. The fate of the furious.

