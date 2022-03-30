Fast And Furious 10 Is Adding A Suicide Squad Rising Star

There are not many rules in Fast and Furious franchise (especially when it comes to the science of physics), but one of the tenets of the film series seems to be that the cast of each sequel should be larger than the previous film. by justin lin fast and furious 10 is now in the process of delivering on that promise, as the project has not only added Jason Momoa to the ensemble as a new villain, but the suicide squadApparently, Daniela Melchior will also join.

Word of this developing casting comes to us from the wrapper, though the report isn’t exactly brimming with information about the actor’s role in the upcoming blockbuster. It’s unclear at this point if he’ll join Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and the rest of the heroes, or align with Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who has basically been the big bad of the series ever since. The fate of the furious.

It is not surprising to see Daniela Melchior be part of a project as big as fast and furious 10. While one would think it would be exceptionally difficult to stand out in an ensemble as fantastic as the one James Gunn put together for the suicide squad, Melchoir’s turn as Ratcatcher II was loved by fans and inspired spin-off talk. The DC blockbuster was her first project in English, as she had previously only worked on film and television productions in her home country of Portugal, but she is now considered one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in the film industry. .

Since the job was finished the suicide squadDaniela Melchior has been busy with a couple of other projects. Not only has she completed work on Camille Delamarre’s next action movie. assassins clubco-starring Henry Golding and Sam Neill, but Neil Jordan’s new thriller has also finished. Marlowewith Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger and Alan Cumming.

Directed by Justin Lin as his sixth entry in the franchise, fast and furious 10 It will be the penultimate chapter of the long series. In addition to the aforementioned Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, the blockbuster will also feature returning stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang. It’s unclear at this point if the film will see Daniela Melchior reunite with the suicide squad co-star John Cena (who was the new heavyweight in F9), as his name is not mentioned as part of the production in the new business report.

The film scheduled to start shooting in the coming months, Universal Pictures already has a date fast and furious 10 for release on May 19, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on the development of the project (which will surely start arriving soon), and head over to our 2022 Movie Release Schedule for all the features you can check out while you’re at it. waiting. the arrival of the blockbuster next year.