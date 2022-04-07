‘Fast and Furious 10’: Jason Momoa confirms the return of the fan favorite villain

Jason Momoa is the latest movie star to join the Fast and Furious franchise. the Fast and Furious The movies have a huge list of actors who become regulars in the series or just appear in a movie. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the return of a favorite villain in fast and furious 10according to Momoa himself.

Jason Momoa will be the villain of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

jason momoa | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A few months ago it was announced that Momoa would play the villain in the next installment of this franchise. F9 introduced John Cena as a new villain and now Momoa will join the ever-growing roster of Fast and Furious villains the aquaman The actor seems to be a perfect fit for this franchise and it will be interesting to see him in a more villainous role.

Momoa joins a cast that includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Jordana Brewster. It is not clear if they will all return, but most likely they will since fast and furious 10 it is marketed as the end. It was also recently announced that the suicide squadDaniela Melchior from ‘s joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

‘Aquaman’ Star Confirms a Former Villain Will Return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Talking with entertainment tonight at the premiere of Michael Bay’s AmbulanceMomoa confirmed that Charlize Theron will return for fast and furious 10. Theron was featured as Cipher in The fate of the furious and came back once more F9. momoa said Eastern Time that he is excited to work with Theron, who is once again plotting revenge on Diesel and the rest of the family.

“I get to shoot with some really great people that I’ve never had – I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first, which I’m very excited about,” Momoa shared. “She is amazing.”

Momoa also said that he is excited to start filming the movie and working with other cast members, including Diesel.

“Then I can go to some cool places,” he continued. “Obviously working with the entire cast, most of the cast. I’m sure that’s why they hired me. But yeah, I’m excited to be working with Vin. I am excited to work with Charlize.”

Jason Momoa continues to rack up a huge list of upcoming movies

No you’re not dreaming, that’s Jason Momoa in a full set of horns. Here’s a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dream world. Coming to Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QZIaQbk7HM —NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 6, 2021

Momoa became a big star thanks to his role as Khal Drogo in game of Thrones. He later became a major movie star as the lead in the DC series. aquaman. He is reprising the role in aquaman and the lost kingdomwhich will be released in March 2023. The actor recently appeared in Dune and he is the protagonist Watch on AppleTV+.

Some of his upcoming films include a Western titled the last manhunt and a family fantasy movie for Netflix called Dreamland. Momoa is also confirmed to be involved in a female-led Sylvester Stallone reboot. climactic moment.

At the moment, fast and furious 10 It will premiere on May 19, 2023.

