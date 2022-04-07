Entertainment

‘Fast and Furious 10’: Jason Momoa confirms the return of the fan favorite villain

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Jason Momoa is the latest movie star to join the Fast and Furious franchise. the Fast and Furious The movies have a huge list of actors who become regulars in the series or just appear in a movie. Fans of the franchise can look forward to the return of a favorite villain in fast and furious 10according to Momoa himself.

Jason Momoa will be the villain of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

A few months ago it was announced that Momoa would play the villain in the next installment of this franchise. F9 introduced John Cena as a new villain and now Momoa will join the ever-growing roster of Fast and Furious villains the aquaman The actor seems to be a perfect fit for this franchise and it will be interesting to see him in a more villainous role.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Will Smith’s family has “lived a nightmare” after the altercation of the actor against Chris Rock

4 mins ago

Benzema’s entourage is definitely chasing the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo

5 mins ago

Bridgerton: 5 period series that you can watch while you wait for the third season – Part Two

6 mins ago

They say that Jorge Ramos’s ex is already living as a couple with a former RBD member: Alfonso Herrera and Ana de la Reguera

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button