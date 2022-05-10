Fast and Furious 10: Jason Momoa reveals himself in a first filming photo

By Boris S.



Currently filming, Fast and Furious 10 is revealed little by little in the first set photos. One of them has just lifted the veil on the character played by Jason Momoa. We decipher it all!

For the tenth installment of the franchise Fast and Furious, Universal went shopping in the small world of superheroes. On the Marvel side, the studio has recruited Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). At DC, the producers enlisted the services of Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher II) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman). FastX will also bring together veterans of the franchise, starting with Vin Diesel who will reunite with his comrades Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron and Cardi B.

If we do not know for the moment the synopsis of the new adventures of Dominic Toretto, we can assume that the film will directly follow the events of the previous one. Fast and Furious. FastXswill mainly be the first part of the last chapter of the saga, while Universal is developing female spin-offs. The production of the film has already experienced strong turbulence, in particular because of the departure of the director Justin Lin a week after the start of filming because of “artistic disputes”. Now at the controls of the racing car, Frenchman Louis Leterrier directs a four-star cast on set, which is revealed in the first photos. Just Jared posted a snapshot of Jason Momoa in the skin of the new villain who is about to do a stunt on a motorcycle here…

Jason Momoa is very excited about his role in Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa did not touch the ground again when his agent called him to confirm that he would be part of the Fast and Furious 10. He is also one of the few actors in the film to have already mentioned his character. The interpreter of Aquaman should lend his features to a ” flamboyant bad boy ” but ” misunderstood ” with ” a bit of panache “. If they don’t tell us more about her characters, the first set photos tell us that Momoa will have scenes with Charlize Theron. Something tells us that the mercury is climbing sharply!