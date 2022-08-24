Fast and Furious 10: Jason Momoa’s surprising revelation about his villain character

Expected for May 2023, Fast X will see Jason Momoa face Vin Diesel in a duel at the top! The 43-year-old actor has delivered some crisp info about his bad guy character.

Last March, we learned that Jason “Aquaman” Momoa joined the Vin Diesel “family” in Fast and Furious 10. The actor was hired to lend his stature to the big villain of this new opus.

“It’s fun, I’m going to play the bad guy, which I haven’t done in a long time. Now it’s up to me to be the bad boy. But a very flamboyant bad boy. With a bit of panache! “, he confided at the time.

As part of the promotion of the 3rd season of See, EntertainmentTonight grilled Jason Momoa about his role in Fast X.

“I had never played a character like that before. He is evil, eccentric and androgynous”he reveals. “He’s very sadistic and at the same time very funny. It’s really weird”he concluded.

The adjective “androgynous” has caused a lot of ink to flow on social networks. By qualifying his bad guy in this way, Momoa has aroused the curiosity of fans of the fast and furious saga.

Last May, photos of the shooting had also circulated, revealing the amazing look of the character.

Fast and Furious 10 will land in theaters on May 24, 2023. This will also be the year of Jason Momoa, since we will also find him in Aquaman 2 on March 15, 2023.

Note that this 10th episode of the adventures of Dom Toretto is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier. The latter succeeded Justin Lin, who slammed the door of filming after disputes with Vin Diesel.