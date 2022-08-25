Fast and Furious 10: Jason Samoa tells details of his character in the film

Little by little, more details are revealed about what will be the tenth film in the saga of ‘Fast and furious‘. This time, the actor Jason Samoa, who was already known to be the villain of the film, provided details of what his character will be like.

Jason Samoa provided details of his character in ‘Fast and Furious’

And it is that, the actor who played Aquaman He indicated that he is happy to be the villain of a production for the first time: “It is the best time of my life. I can finally be the bad boy. I have been the good boy for too long.”

Then, he gave details of the personality of this character that he will have to bring to life: “He (the villain he will play) is very sadistic and androgynous, he is a bit like a peacock… He has many problems of this type. He definitely has some problems with his father.”

While it is true, we still do not know what this new character will look like, since so far they have not released a trailer for the film, thanks to Jason’s statements, fans of the saga can get an idea. Of course, before the premiere of the film, his followers will see the actor on the big screen with the sequel to Aquaman, which they assure will be much more fun than the first installment.

In addition to the presence of Jason Samoa, the film will have an amazing cast of actors that his fans are already accustomed to. Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Charlize Theron, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno are some of these names.

When will ‘Fast and Furious 10’ be released?

The only concrete thing that is known about the film is its premiere and this is scheduled for the next May 19, 2023 and it will be the first part of the end of the main saga.