‘Fast and Furious 10’: Justin Lin, director of five films in the saga, announced that he will not be in charge of the last

Director justin linwho over the years has directed five films in the “Fast and Furious” saga, and who was going to direct the tenth installment, “Fast and Furious 10” either “Fast X”has announced that it will no longer do so, and that it will remain as its producer.

Through a statement on the franchise’s social networks, the director of Taiwanese origin expressed that he reached this determination after speaking with the Universal Pictures studio. “With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X’while remaining on the project as a producer.”

He added that, during these ten years, he has directed five of the films, which allowed him to work with excellent actors, as well as record the best stunts and car chases. These movies are “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge” (2006), “Fast and Furious 4” (2009), “Fast and Furious 5 control” (2011), “Fast and Furious 6” (2013) and the last “F9: The fast saga” (2021).

“On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history,” he said, referring to the countries where “Fast and furious” has been recorded and the variety of origins of its actors.

Finally, he pointed out that he will always be grateful to those he has worked with and for “welcome him to the FAST family.”

What do we know about “Fast and Furious 10?

Within the little that is known about the tenth installment of the franchise is that its production began on April 20, under the name of “Fast X”and that its premiere is scheduled for May 19, 2023. In addition, this will be the penultimate film in the saga.

We also know that the cast has been joined by actors Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Jason Momoa and Michael Rooker, who have achieved recognition through their participation in the films of the DC Comics and Marvel cinematic universes.

Recently, Wine Diesel wrote in an Instagram post, where he is seen embracing the late Paul Walker and actress Jordana Brewster, that the latter was not originally in the plans for the new movie, which disappointed him a lot, since she, in her role by Mia Toreto, symbolizes the brotherhood that unites Brian (Pal Walker) and Dominic Toreto (Vin Diesel).

However, in the same post Diesel said that it was thanks to her daughter that Mia will be in “Fast X”: “You will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very clearly and honestly “NO MIA, NO FAST 10!”.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

SRA 4×02 Easter movies and series + recommendations for the long weekend

Note that in this episode we cover two fronts: you have 30 minutes of an entertaining (and revealing) conversation about religious movies in the context of Holy Week, and 30 more minutes with our best recommendations for movies and series to watch over the long weekend. . There is no lose.