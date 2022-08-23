Fast and Furious 10: Los Angeles Residents Protest Filming

Like every episode of “Fast and Furious”, the tenth opus must partly be shot in the Angelino Heights district. But its inhabitants oppose it, because of the damage caused by the saga.

In a few days, Louis Leterrier and the team of Fast and Furious 10 (or Fast X) must pose their cameras in the district of Angelino Heights, in Los Angeles, where the saga has its habits since the first episode. This is indeed where the house of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is located as well as Bob’s Market, his family’s store.

But these shots are not to the taste of the inhabitants of the district, who plan to demonstrate. Because, as variety points out, the success of the saga has not brought them all good.

Next to the fans who come to take pictures of the places, there are those who obviously wish to live like in the saga by doing circular skids (also called “doughnuts”because of the shapes left by the rubber of the tires on the asphalt) or pushing the engines of their cars, which creates noise and smoke.

When they’re not running errands, as pedestrian fatalities and deaths, often due to speeding, have increased since the pandemic. Both in Los Angeles and the rest of the country, with the figure up 21% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2020.

Also facing hit-and-runs and armed threats, the residents of Angelino Heights intend to protest on the occasion of the day of filming planned in the neighborhood, which will involve “the simulation of an emergency services intervention, aerial shots, road spraying and the use of atmospheric smoke”according to a memo sent to residents.

We will hold this protest in memory of the 178 people killed by street racing in Los Angeles, and to blame Universal’s callousness to this racing epidemic that their films began and continue to promote.

“If this filming is allowed to continue in Angelino Heights, or any part of it, we will stage a huge protest and invite many reporters and cameras to film us protesting day and night.”claims an email from the residents that Variety has seen.

“We will be holding this protest in memory of the 178 people killed by street racing in Los Angeles, and to blame Universal’s callousness to this racing epidemic that their films began and continue to promote.”

According to one of the residents interviewed by the media, the grievance concerns less the day of filming scheduled for this Friday than the negative impact of the saga on the neighborhood since the release of the first opus, in 2001.

Will the production offer financial compensation, as it has been able to do in the past? Maintain filming despite the protests that will take place? Or give up these shots? Answer in a few days.