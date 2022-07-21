‘Fast and Furious 10’: New set photos confirm the return of an iconic character – CINEMABLEND

The images reveal that Helen Mirren will reprise her role as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in the latest film in the saga.

After the premiere of Fast and Furious 9, the end of the mythical saga is getting closer. The last film will be the first in the universe to be divided, since the premiere of Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters in two parts. Few are the details that are known about it, but the news does nothing more than increase the desire. The latest: the new footage from the shoot reveals that Helen Mirren She will return as the iconic Queenie.

The tenth installment of the franchise is currently shooting in Italy with Louis Leterrier recently taking over the direction. Although the return of the most iconic characters such as Queenie was expected, nothing had been confirmed yet. photos shared by DigitalSpy show to Watch rolling next to Vin Diesel at Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome. The two actors are embracing and later Mirren caresses Diesel’s cheek.



Mirren’s first appearance in the legendary saga was in Fast and Furious 8and continued his role in the ‘spin-off’ Hobbs&Shaw and a brief appearance in last year’s hit film. Now it looks like Diesel’s character turns to Queenie for help again. Thus, everything indicates that the role of Mirren will be important in the next chapter of the franchise.

The last volume of the saga of Fast&Furious will feature the return of the main cast members: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang. Plus new faces like: Rita Moreno playing Dominic Toretto’s grandmother, Jason Momoa in the skin of a still nameless villain and Brie Larson with a character about whom nothing is known yet.

Fast & Furious 10 features an all-star returning cast as well as some familiar new faces. A great finale that will surely be an emotional journey full of memories from the previous films. But we will have to wait until May 19, 2023when its premiere is scheduled, to live this moment full of nostalgia.