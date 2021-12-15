Fast and Furious 10 postponed: the new release date

The next chapter of the saga will arrive on the cinema screens a little later than expected: that’s when we will be able to see the new adventure of Dom and associates

We will have to wait a little longer before seeing the new chapter of the famous saga in the room Fast and Furious, now in its tenth film without showing signs of abating at the box office. Universal has announced a slight shift forward for the release of Fast and Furious 10: initially scheduled for April 7, 2023, the new episode of the action series dedicated to fast cars and Dominic Toretto’s family will be distributed starting May 19, 2023. The slot vacated in April by Fast and Furious will be filled from new animated film produced by Universal, originally set for release on March 24, 2023, and of which no further details are yet known.

What we will see in Fast and Furious 10 deepening



Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel calls The Rock: Don’t leave, you have to be there Little is known about the new chapter of Dominic Torretto’s saga. Except that he will be directing Justin Lin reconfirmed, author of as many as five films in the series and generally regarded as the man who transformed the entire franchise, starting with Tokyo Drift, in 2006, up to the last Fast and Furious 9. The cast of the previous film has also been reconfirmed, with most of the characters now accompanying Vin Diesel from film to film, to which he has recently been added John Cena, as Dom’s brother. Who will be missed, however, is Dwayne Johnson, who due to conflicts with Vin Diesel has long ago decided to abandon the main saga and it is not known whether he will pick the olive branch brought to him by his colleague, but continuing to act in the spin-off series Hobbs & Shaw.

When should the saga of Fast and Furious deepening



Fast and Furious, the last two films will tell a unique story The central franchise of Fast and Furious it will end with the eleventh film. Director Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth installments, will bring the franchise to the finish line after more than two decades in theaters. This does not mean that the cinematic universe of Fast and Furious is about to end definitively. While the main storyline that follows Dominic Toretto and his family will conclude with the eleventh film, the spin-off films based on Fast and Furious they are currently under development. The first of these, entitled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, it launched in 2019 and grossed over $ 759 million worldwide. The highest-grossing film in the series, Furious 7 in 2015, it grossed $ 1.16 billion worldwide.