Fast and furious 10: Rita Moreno, the actress who will be Dominic Toretto’s grandmother | Fast and Furious | Movies | nnda nnlt | CHEK

Although the director and producers of the tenth installment of the saga “Fast and furious” (“Fast and Furious” in its original language) keep the main details of the film secret, throughout the filming, some data and signings have been revealed. Among them the actress who will play the grandmother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in “Fast X”.

Is about Rita Morenoknown for roles in the musicals “The King and I” (1956) and “West Side Story” (1961), as well as in the series “The Electric Company” (1971-1977), “Oz” (1997-2003) , “Happily Divorced” (2011–2013), “Jane the Virgin” (2015-2016), and “Grace & Frankie” (2016).

During the sixth week of filming “fast and furious 10″, Vin Diesel announced that Moreno will be in charge of playing her grandmother in fiction. “It has always been my great dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is going to play my grandmother makes my soul smile.”, Said the 54-year-old actor in the video he shared on Instagram.

Also appearing in this clip are Moreno and Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty in the popular saga. “Did you know? I think at my age I was waiting for you to invite me. It’s not pretty? And here I am. And the answer is yes, I will. And yes, I’m not just going to do it. I’m so excited. this is going to be so much fun”, indicated Moreno.

WHO IS RITA MORENO?

Rosa Dolores Alverio was born on December 11, 1931 and is a Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer. After moving with her family to New York, she started her first dance classes with Paco Cansino, who was the paternal uncle of movie star Rita Hayworth.

At just 13 years old, she landed her first role on Broadway, as Angelina in “Skydrift”. Later, she had brief appearances in movies such as “The Toast of New Orleans” and “Singing in the rain”.

In 1961, she landed the role of Anita in the Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins film “West Side Story,” which was a film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her performance earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Secondly, Rita Moreno had an eight-year relationship with the also well-known actor Marlon Brando. She later had an affair with Elvis Presley, and in June 1965, she married Leonard Gordon with whom she had her only daughter, Fernanda Luisa Fisher.

The legendary Rita Moreno as Lydia Riera in “One Day at a Time” (Photo: Netflix)

SERIES AND FILMS BY RITA MORENO