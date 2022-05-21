Entertainment

“Fast and Furious 10”: Scott Eastwood returns and Brie Larson joins the saga | VinDiesel | Louis Letterier | Films

After the return of Charlize Theron and the confirmed participation of Jason Momoa, the return of Scott Eastwoodactor of the “Suicide Squad”, and of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) to “Fast X”. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier, after the sudden departure of Justin Lin a few days before filming began, which, according to rumors, was due to personal differences with the main star of the saga, Vin Diesel. Lin will remain in the credits as a screenwriter, alongside Dan Mazeau, and as a producer.

