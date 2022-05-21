“Fast and Furious 10”: Scott Eastwood returns and Brie Larson joins the saga | VinDiesel | Louis Letterier | Films

After the return of Charlize Theron and the confirmed participation of Jason Momoa, the return of Scott Eastwoodactor of the “Suicide Squad”, and of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) to “Fast X”. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier, after the sudden departure of Justin Lin a few days before filming began, which, according to rumors, was due to personal differences with the main star of the saga, Vin Diesel. Lin will remain in the credits as a screenwriter, alongside Dan Mazeau, and as a producer.

Assured return

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor Scott Eastwood (son of the great Clint Eastwood) returns as Eric Reisner, a character nicknamed Little Nobody and which was first introduced in “Fast & Furious 8″ (2017).

Reisner is a government agent subordinate to Mr. Nobody, a character played by Kurt Russell. In that tape, both teamed up with Don and his team to find Cipher (Charlize Theron). For now it is not known if Russell will also return for this part of the saga.

Scott Eastwood returns as Eric Reisner, a character nicknamed Little Nobody in this tenth installment. Photo: Universal Studios.

the fast family

The film family of this great franchise continues to grow. For this tenth installment, add great new signings: Jason Momoa, who plays the villain; Alan Ritchson (from the Reacher series); Daniela Melchior (the revelation of the film “Suicide Squad”); Y Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), who was offered a role in the saga by Diesel after the request of the actress herself on social networks.

Diesel, the main star of the saga, appears with her in one of his last Instagram photos shared from the shoot, the same one that was published along with a very affectionate message: “There are people you meet in life… And they change you, they change your family… they change the world forever! #FastX”.

Diesel offered Brie Larson a role in the saga at the request of the actress on social networks and dedicated an Instagram post to her meeting. Photo: @vindiesel/Instagram

great cast

Apart from those already mentioned, we have the rest of the cast of “Fast & Furious 10″, the regulars of the saga, led by: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang; In addition to the confirmed returns of Charlize Theron as CipherMichael Rooker as Buddy, rapper Cardi B as Leysa and the recently announced Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner

When is “Fast and Furious 10” released?

“Fast & Furious 10″ is scheduled to premiere in theaters around the world on May 19, 2023.